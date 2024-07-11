Saudi Arabia reveals designs for world’s tallest sports tower

Riyadh: In a significant move to redefine Riyadh’s skyline, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) has approved the design of the Global Sports Tower, the world’s tallest sports tower, as part of Sports Boulevard project.

The design was approved by the Sports Boulevard Foundation board, which is chaired by Crown Prince and Prime Minister Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

The 130-meter Global Sports Tower, spanning 84,000 square meter, will house over 30 sports facilities, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

Check out the designs for world’s tallest sports tower here

Elevating sports accessibility and enriching lives.



The world's first sports tower stands as a landmark in Riyadh's journey towards sustainable urban regeneration.

The tower will house the world’s tallest indoor climbing wall at 98 meters and the world’s highest and digitised 250-meter running track.

The world’s first sports tower will contribute to Saudi Vision 2030’s sustainable environment and sports renaissance, enhancing quality of life and promoting grassroots participation.

The tower is set to enhance the quality of life in Riyadh, positioning the city as one of the top 10 economies globally.

The tower, a landmark on Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Road, is designed according to the Sports Boulevard Design Code, incorporating Salmani architecture principles.

About Sports Boulevard project

The Sports Boulevard, a major project in Riyadh, was launched by King Salman bin Abdulaziz on March 19, 2019, and is chaired by Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz.

The project aims to enhance the quality of life for city residents and visitors by providing integrated infrastructure, pedestrian pathways, cycling pathways, horse-riding trails, and more.

The Sports Boulevard project, covering 135 kilometer, aims to connect Riyadh’s West to East through a network of green pathways for pedestrians, cyclists, athletes, and horse riders.

The project encompasses over 4.4 million square meter of greenery, open spaces, and up to 50 multidisciplinary sports facilities.

Over three million square meters will be allocated to exclusive destinations and investment zones.