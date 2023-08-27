Saudi Arabia: Road accident kills four of Andhra NRI family

Bodies have been shifted to Rumah general hospital

Published: 27th August 2023 12:23 pm IST
Representative image

Jeddah: Four members of a NRI family of Andhra Pradesh lost their lives in a horrific traffic accident near Riyadh in Saudi Arabia on Friday, while returning to Kuwait following the performance of Umrah.

Dandu Ghouse Basha, who was native of Madanapalle in Sri Annamayya was working in an American University in Kuwait came to Saudi Arabia for Umrah along with his family that comprises wife Tabarak Sarwar and two sons – three years old Ehan and eight-month Dameel – in a recently purchased new car. After performing Umran and praying at Prophet’s Mosque in Madinah the family was returning to Kuwait when the tragedy occurred in which the car collided with a trailer on Hafna – Tuwakh road near 120 kilometers away in Riyadh.

The dead bodies have been shifted to Rumah general hospital and legal formalities are yet to be completed. Shocked parents of Ghouse Basha were admitted into a hospital in Bengaluru after hearing the tragedy.

It was difficult to identify the victims since most of their belongings, including travel documents, were burnt in flames following the collision. With the help of police, prominent social worker Sidhikh Tuvvur with the help of KMCC Malayali community workers not only identified the victims but also successfully contacted their family members.

Telugu NRI activist Muzzamil Shaikh along with Siddik Tuvvur visited the morgue in Rumah on Saturday.

