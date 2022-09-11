Saudi Arabia: Robots to deliver sermons, Adhan at Makkah’s Grand Mosque

Saudi Arabia launches robot for sermons, recitation, Adhan at Makkah's Grand Mosque
General Presidency for Affairs of the Two Holy Mosque Sheikh Abdul Rahman Al Sudais launching the robot. Photo: ReasahAlharmain

Riyadh: The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, in its latest plan to rely on artificial intelligence to serve visitors, on Friday launched a robot for reciting the Quran, sermons and the call to prayer (Adhan) at the Grand Mosque in Makkah.

The robot aims to deliver the message of the imams and muezzins of the Grand Mosque to the pilgrims and to employ modern technologies in the service of the pilgrims.

The General President of the Two Holy Mosques, Sheikh Abdul Rahman Al-Sudais, said that the new robot comes within the smart campus project in accordance with Vision 2030 and the Presidential Strategic Plan 2024, which aims to provide maximum services to visitors to the two holy mosques.

In recent months, the Presidency of the Two Holy Mosques launched several smart robots, including the disinfection and sterilization robot, the Farwas robot, and the Kaaba surface cleaning robot.

