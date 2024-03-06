Saudi Arabia set to build world’s most innovative motorsport tracks

The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) is set to build one of the world’s most innovative motorsport tracks, aiming to make the Kingdom a top global racing destination.

The Board of Directors of the Qiddiya Investment Company (QIC) on Tuesday, March 5, unveiled the new motorsport racing track, called “Speed ​​Track” which will be located in the center of Qiddiya City in Riyadh,

The facility is set to combine functionality with advanced technology to host some of the world’s most prestigious racing events, the Saudi Press Agenvy (SPA) reported.

The track will feature iconic motorsport design features, including the “Blade” at turn one, an elevated circuit rising over 20 stories.

Abdullah Al-Dawood, managing director of the Qiddiya Investment Co., said, “The Speed Park Track will be a true embodiment of Qiddiya’s power of play philosophy and will position Qiddiya City as the home of Saudi motorsport and one of the world’s leading motorsport venues.

“Visitors and spectators will be treated to one of the most unique and immersive race experiences in the world with this pioneering track, designed by race drivers, for race drivers, ready to host some of the world’s biggest motorsport events.”

The track is designed by Austrian former Formula One driver Alex Wurz and German circuit designer Hermann Tilke. It includes 21 turns overlooking the picturesque landscape of the city of Qiddiya from a height of 108 meters on each turn.

The speed track, featuring street and open sections, offers a unique experience combining entertainment, sports, and culture, merging with surrounding areas.

The track offers an immersive spectator experience with multiple viewing points and balconies, combining motor sports with cultural and recreational activities, achieving Qiddiya’s philosophy of “The power of play.”

This comes a few weeks after the announcement of the launch of Qiddiya’s gaming and electronic sports area and the Prince Mohammed bin Salman Stadium, a world-renowned stadium.