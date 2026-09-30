Saudi Arabia sets final exit rules for domestic workers

Riyadh: Saudi Arabia’s General Directorate of Passports has set conditions for employers to issue final exit visas to domestic workers during their 90-day probationary period.

The service is available through the Absher platform and applies to domestic workers who have not yet been issued a residency permit.

The domestic worker must be inside Saudi Arabia when the final exit visa is issued and must not be registered as deceased or reported absent from work.

The worker must also have no outstanding traffic violations and hold a passport with at least 60 days of validity remaining.

Also Read Saudi Arabia denies representative met Netanyahu in UAE

Under regulations issued by the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development, employers and domestic workers must enter into a written employment contract that may include a probationary period of up to 90 days.

The probation period allows the employer to assess the worker’s professional competence and conduct before deciding whether to continue the employment relationship.

Both parties have the right to terminate the employment contract unilaterally during the probationary period.

A domestic worker cannot normally be placed on probation more than once with the same employer. However, another probation period is permitted if both parties agree that the worker will take up a different job from the one covered by the initial contract.