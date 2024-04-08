Saudi Arabia: Shawwal moon not sighted, Eid Al-Fitr on April 10

Riyadh: The crescent moon, which marks the beginning of Shawwal 1445 AH-2024, was sighted in Saudi Arabia on Monday, April 8. Therefore, Tuesday, April 9, will be the last day of the holy month of Ramzan, and Eid Al-Fitr will fall on Wednesday, April 10.

BREAKING NEWS: Eid Al Fitr 1445/2024 is on Wednesday, 10 April 2024.



The moon sighting committee of the Kingdom at all the observatories were unable to sight the crescent moon on Monday.

Abdullah al-Khudairi, director of the astronomical observatory at the University of Majmaah, told Arabic chaneel Al Ekhbariya, “It is difficult to see the Shawwal crescent because of the clouds.”

“The moon will set before the sun, therefore Shawwal crescent will not be seen,” he added.

It is noteworthy that the Supreme Court on Saturday, April 6, called on all Muslims in all parts of the Kingdom to sight the crescent of the month of Shawwal 1445, on Monday evening.

On the other hand, Eid Al-Fitr celebrations marks the end of the month-long fast. It is traditionally celebrated with large gatherings for worshippers to pray and break their fasts.

In Islam, Shawwal is the tenth month of the Islamic calendar, also known as the Hijri calendar or lunar calendar consisting of twelve months beginning with Muharram, and ending with Zul-Hijjah. Each month starts with the sighting of the moon.