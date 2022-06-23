Saudi Arabia: Snapchat celebrity offers SR1,000 reward for lost shoe

Riyadh: A snapchat celebrity in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) posted posters saying he had lost his pair of shoes and promised 1,000 Saudi Riyals as a reward to whoever finds it, local media reported on Wednesday.

According to Arabic daily Okaz, the man, identified only by the initial AB, distributed the posters in a neighborhood of Jeddah in western Saudi Arabia and demanded a search for what he said for his stolen shoes.

He also posted the ad on his Snapchat account.

As per media reports, the authorities in Jeddah decided to summon the celebrity for violating the law by placing posters randomly without obtaining an official permit.

Snapchat is a social networking application for recording, broadcasting and sharing picture messages, and one of the most important means of promoting products, and it enjoys a large following in Saudi Arabia and the rest of the Gulf countries in a way that exceeds the rest of the means of communication.

The number of Snapchat users in Saudi Arabia has risen to 20 million, making the app one of the most popular platforms in the Kingdom, Snap Inc. announced in March.

The company stated in a report that the number of users of the Snapchat application reaches 90 per cent of the population in Saudi Arabia between the ages of 13 and 34 years.