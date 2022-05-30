Saudi Arabia: Student develops sensors to help deaf drivers

Riyadh: A medical student is trying to make a difference, as she has invented sensors which could help over 466 million deaf people to drive.

Renad bint Musaed Al-Hussein, a student at the College of Medicine at King Saud University, has developed sensors which get activated as and when they sense the danger near the vehicles. The sensors send signals to a device inside the vehicle which then displays the description, and image of the sound source to the driver, alerting them of any possible danger.

Her invention has won numerous recognitions from across the world. A few, notable awards are the best invention at the World Intellectual Property Organization Cup and a gold award in the international invention competition as part of the Korea International Youth Olympiad.

#فيديو_واس | الطالبة ريناد الحسين تنشر الأمل باختراع يساعد فئة الصم على قيادة السيارات.#واس_عام — واس العام (@SPAregions) May 27, 2022

The awards honour outstanding inventors and innovative firms from across the globe. “One of the things that prompted me to come up with this invention is that some countries prevent hearing impaired or deaf people from driving because they are unable to hear important sounds,” she was quoted as saying by Arab News.

“This invention will contribute to reducing the risks they face,” she added