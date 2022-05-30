Saudi: Passengers to get free ride if driver fails to operate meter

Saudi Arabia: Passengers to get free ride if taxi drivers fail to operate meter
Representative image

Riyadh: Commuters will be entitled to a free trip upon reaching their destination, if the driver fails to operate fare meter during the trip.

As per the norms set by the Transport General Authority (TGA), passengers are entitled to file a complaint against the drivers who don’t operate the meter during the ride. The complaint can be registered on unified call centre number (19929).

The TGA has also ordered taxis to have a number of specifications , including e-payment devices; free internet; camera; tracking devices linked to ‘Naql’ portal; and receipt printers. An identification screen is optional.

In case the e-payment devices are not available in the taxis, passengers can file a complaint on the aforementioned number. Cars being used for taxi services must not be used for more than five years from the date of manufacture, reported Gulf News.

Starting from July 12, 2022 taxi drivers will have to wear a designated uniform. failing which they will be penalised, the TGA stressed. The uniform mandate will be applicable to public taxi drivers; airport taxi drivers; family taxi drivers; passenger transport apps drivers; and private taxi drivers.

Incase the passenger finds taxi drivers in violation of the uniform mandate, they can file complaint on the aforementioned number.

