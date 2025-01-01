Saudi Arabia suspends expat dentist over medical errors

Riyadh: The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Health (MoH) has suspended an expat dentist from practicing due to multiple medical errors he made while working in the Riyadh and Tabuk regions.

The dentist breached health regulations by performing dental implants and prosthetics outside his specialization, posing a risk to patients.

The ministry is committed to upholding rigorous standards of patient safety and professionalism in all healthcare services across the Kingdom.

The ministry’s ruling emphasises its zero-tolerance approach towards medical violations, aiming to ensure safe, ethical, and professional healthcare services by strictly addressing erring practitioners.

It also issued a warning about penalties and fines for those who violate health profession rules.

إيقاف طبيب أسنان، وإحالته للجهات المختصة، نتيجة ثبوت عدد من الأخطاء الطبية بحقه، وتجاوزه حدود صلاحيات التخصص. pic.twitter.com/qR13SjwzTW — وزارة الصحة السعودية (@SaudiMOH) December 31, 2024

In December 2024, the ministry has taken punitive measures against five healthcare practitioners in Riyadh and the Eastern Province, accusing them of gross breaches of professional ethics by misusing social media platforms in ways that have sparked outrage.