Saudi Arabia to begin issuing visas for Haj 2026 from Feb 8

Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Hajj and Umrah on Friday, February 6, announced that it will issue visas for Haj 2026 from Sunday, February 8.

According to the Ministry, the Haj visas are being issued three to four months in advance as part of the Kingdom’s move to enhance services and to ensure comfort for the pilgrims. The step is also being taken in line with Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030.

“So far, at least 750,000 pilgrims from across the world have registered. Packages have been booked for 30,000 pilgrims,” it said.

The ministry said that agencies overseeing Haj logistics have been finalised and the accommodation in Makkah can be checked through Nusuk platform. As part of the preparation, 485 camps have been assigned to foreign pilgrims in Makkah and Madinah.

So far, 73 offices, which will oversee logistics during Haj, have completed contracts with the ministry.