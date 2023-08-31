Saudi Arabia to empower women serving at 2 holy mosques

Presidency of Religious Affairs of the Grand Mosque and the Prophet’s Mosque claimed that the kingdom was preparing a comprehensive strategy to enable women to serve pilgrims at the two holy mosques in Makkah and Madinah.

The strategy aims to convey the message of Islamic inclusion and tolerance around the world and enhance the experience of female pilgrims.

The head of the presidency, Abdulrahman Al-Sudais, stated that the organisation was keen to highlight the role played by women in serving the two holy mosques and their visitors, adding that empowering women was a religious and civic responsibility.

Al-Sudais also lauded the accomplishments of Saudi women throughout the reign of King Salman.