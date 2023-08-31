Saudi Arabia to empower women serving at 2 holy mosques

The strategy aims to convey the message of Islamic inclusion and tolerance around the world and enhance the experience of female pilgrims

Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Posted by Sayima Ahmad  |   Published: 31st August 2023 9:57 pm IST
Female security guards standing in front of Holy Ka'ba.

Presidency of Religious Affairs of the Grand Mosque and the Prophet’s Mosque claimed that the kingdom was preparing a comprehensive strategy to enable women to serve pilgrims at the two holy mosques in Makkah and Madinah.

The strategy aims to convey the message of Islamic inclusion and tolerance around the world and enhance the experience of female pilgrims.

Also Read
Ever wondered why a pillar stands on Mount Arafat?

The head of the presidency, Abdulrahman Al-Sudais, stated that the organisation was keen to highlight the role played by women in serving the two holy mosques and their visitors, adding that empowering women was a religious and civic responsibility.

MS Education Academy

Al-Sudais also lauded the accomplishments of Saudi women throughout the reign of King Salman.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Posted by Sayima Ahmad  |   Published: 31st August 2023 9:57 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Middle East updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of News Desk

News Desk

News Desk writes, edits or releases news, breaking news or important bulletins across a range of topics. Working round the clock, to bring latest news in local, national, international, politics, business, education, entertainment.
Back to top button