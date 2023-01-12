Saudi Arabia to establish joint venture to invest in mining assets

The company's capital will amount to $50 million and aims to initially invest in iron ore, copper, nickel, and lithium as a non-operating partner taking minority equity positions, Xinhua news agency reported.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service|   Posted by Abdul Rahman  |   Published: 12th January 2023 8:59 am IST
Saudi Arabia to establish joint venture to invest in mining assets
Mining. (photo :Twitter)

Riyadh: The Saudi Public Investment Fund (PIF) and the Saudi Arabian Mining Company (Ma’aden) have announced that they would jointly establish a new company to invest in global mining assets.

The company’s capital will amount to $50 million and aims to initially invest in iron ore, copper, nickel, and lithium as a non-operating partner taking minority equity positions, Xinhua news agency reported.

Also Read

The new company will significantly contribute to strengthening Saudi Arabia’s strategic position as an important link in the global supply chain in line with PIF’s strategy to grow key industries further, said Deputy Governor and Head of MENA Investments at PIF Yazeed Alhumied.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Middle East updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button