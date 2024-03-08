Saudi Arabia to expand industrial customs exemption from April 1

Riyadh: The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Industry and Mineral Resources has announced its intention to expand customs duty exemption for several industrial products and materials starting from April 1.

The decision will assist businesses with valid import licenses in reducing financial burdens and costs associated with importing specific products, thereby enhancing their competitiveness and profitability.

The duty exemption covers raw materials, semi-finished materials, finished goods, packaging materials, machinery, equipment, and spare parts.

Exemptions do not cover locally produced or imported materials. Industrial firms must provide justifications and add them to the list of local product capabilities.

The ministry has urged industrial establishment owners to apply for customs duty exemption through its Senaei platform, requesting to add a customs item to local product lists and provide supporting justifications effective from Thursday, March 14.

The move aligns with Saudi Vision 2030 and the National Industrial Strategy, reinforcing the ministry’s role in promoting and accelerating growth in the Kingdom, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.