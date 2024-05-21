Saudi Arabia to host first ever UFC event: Tickets now on sale

Riyadh: The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) is all set to host the first ever event for the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC), the world’s premier mixed martial arts organisation, on June 22 in Riyadh.

The fight will feature Australian Robert Whittaker and Russian Khamzat Chimaev at the Kingdom Arena.

Whittaker, a former middleweight champion with a 26-7-0 record, has gained prominence in mixed martial arts since 2009, winning the middleweight title at UFC 213 and a recent victory against Paulo Costa, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

Also Read Saudi Arabia: Umrah permits restricted to Haj permit holders

Chimaev, with an undefeated 13-0-0 record, aims to maintain his middleweight ranking by securing six knockout wins, five submission wins, and eight first-round victories.

The event will also feature a heavyweight bout between Sergei Pavlovich of Russia and Alexander Volkov, showcasing a titanic clash in the octagon.

Tickets for the event are now available to the public through the WeBook platform, with prices starting at 100 Saudi Riyals and can go up to 3,000 Saudi Riyals for floor seats.