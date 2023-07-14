Saudi Arabia to host GCC, Central Asia summit on July 19

Riyadh: The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) is all set to host an 18th consultative meeting of the leaders of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) and Central Asian countries in Jeddah on July 19, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

The summit aims to enhance cooperation and strengthen ties between the participating countries.

The custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman Bin Abdulaziz Al Saud has sent invitations to leaders of all countries in the two blocs to attend the upcoming summit.

In a diplomatic gesture, the Saudi Ambassador to Kuwait, Prince Sultan bin Saad, personally presented an invitation from King Salman to the Crown Prince of Kuwait, Mishal Al-Ahmed Al-Jaber Al-Sabah.

King Salman has also sent an invitation to Kazakhstan’s President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.

Central Asian countries include Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, and Uzbekistan.