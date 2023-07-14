Saudi Arabia to host GCC, Central Asia summit on July 19

The summit aims to enhance cooperation and strengthen ties between the participating countries.

Photo of Sakina Fatima Sakina Fatima Follow on Twitter |   Updated: 14th July 2023 6:30 pm IST
Saudi Arabia to host GCC, Gulf-Central Asia summit on July 19
Saudi Arabian flag

Riyadh: The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) is all set to host an 18th consultative meeting of the leaders of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) and Central Asian countries in Jeddah on July 19, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

BookMyMBBS

The summit aims to enhance cooperation and strengthen ties between the participating countries.

The custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman Bin Abdulaziz Al Saud has sent invitations to leaders of all countries in the two blocs to attend the upcoming summit.

MS Education Academy
Also Read
‘No way in hell’: Ilhan Omar to skip Israeli Prez’s address to Congress

In a diplomatic gesture, the Saudi Ambassador to Kuwait, Prince Sultan bin Saad, personally presented an invitation from King Salman to the Crown Prince of Kuwait, Mishal Al-Ahmed Al-Jaber Al-Sabah.

King Salman has also sent an invitation to Kazakhstan’s President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.

Central Asian countries include Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, and Uzbekistan.

Tags
Photo of Sakina Fatima Sakina Fatima Follow on Twitter |   Updated: 14th July 2023 6:30 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Middle East updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button