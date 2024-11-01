Saudi Arabia to host Women’s Tennis Finals for first time

Riyadh: The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia is set to host the highly anticipated Women’s Tennis Association (WTA) Finals Championship for the first time in the Kingdom.

The tournament will be held at the King Saud University Indoor Arena in Riyadh from Saturday, November 2, until Saturday, November 9.

It is organized by the Saudi Tennis Federation under the supervision of the Ministry of Sport, with sponsorship from the Public Investment Fund (PIF), the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

The WTA Tour 2024 season-ending finals will feature top players in a round-robin format in singles and doubles.

Top-ranked players like Aryna Sabalenka, Iga Swiatek, and 2023 champions Coco Gauff and Jessica Pegula will compete in the event.

With over 15 million dollars in prize money, the singles champion will get the Billie Jean King Trophy, while the doubles champions will receive the Martina Navratilova Trophy.

The Kingdom is set to host the WTA Finals for three consecutive years starting in 2024, marking a significant milestone in its history of hosting major international events.