Saudi Arabia to implement midday work ban from June 15

Riyadh: Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development (MHRSD) issued a decision banning working under the sun from Wednesday, June 15, until September 15, 2022.

The decision stipulated that workers should not be employed under the sun from 12 pm until 3 pm in the afternoon during the mentioned period.

The decision came to preserve the health of workers from the dangers of high temperatures experienced by Saudi Arabia during this period of the year.

The decision to ban midday work excludes workers in oil and gas companies, as well as emergency maintenance workers, provided that the necessary measures are taken to protect them from direct sunlight damage. There is an exemption from implementing this decision for a number of governorates in some regions of the Kingdom.

According to the Arabic daily Okaz, the number of workers who benefited from the decision to ban afternoon work has reached about 2.74 million workers, most of whom work in the contracting sector.