Qatar bans working under the sun from June 1 until mid-September

Doha: Qatari Ministry of Labor issued a decision banning working under the sun from Wednesday, June 1, until mid-September.

The decision stipulated that workers should not be employed under the sun from ten in the morning until three thirty in the afternoon during the mentioned period.

The ministry called on the workers to drink two glasses of water every half hour, and asked to take a break from the work supervisor when needed, as well as to check the color of the urine if it was dark.

The ministry confirmed that it will continue the awareness campaigns at workplaces to inform workers of the dangers of heat stress in order to preserve the health of workers.

تعرف على إرشادات الوقاية من #الإجهاد_الحراري أثناء العمل ..وشاركها زملاءك للوقاية في أماكن العمل من آثار الحرارة.#وزارة_العمل @iloqatar

These decisions are part of the Qatari government’s plan to improve workers’ conditions.

The decision came to preserve the health of workers from the dangers of high temperatures experienced by Qatar during this period of the year.

The Qatari government is working to continually improve the conditions of migrant workers.

According to data from the Qatar Planning and Statistics Authority, the size of the workforce in Qatar exceeds two million workers, 94.5 percent of whom are non-Qatari, while the unemployment rate in the country is 0.1 percent, which is one of the lowest unemployment rates in the world.