Sheikha Asma, 1st Qatari woman to reach peak of Mount Everest

Doha: Qatari mountaineer Sheikha Asmaa Bint Thani Al Thani has achieved a historic feat by reaching the peak of Mount Everest on May 27, 30 minutes past 6 o’clock in the morning.

The Qatar Olympic Committee revealed that Sheikha Asma Al Thani, described as a mountaineering legend, is the first Qatari woman to reach the summit of Mount Everest.

Sheikha Asmaa Al Thani, who has achieved many achievements in the recent period, raised the Qatari flag, above the highest mountain peak on earth, with a height of 8849 m.

أسطورة تسلق الجبال الشيخة أسماء بنت ثاني آل ثاني أول قطرية تصل إلى قمة جبل إيفيرست ..#الأدعم يحلق فوق أعلى قمة جبل على وجه الأرض بإرتفاع 8849 م pic.twitter.com/ifV5P8ucGs — قنوات الكاس (@alkasschannel) May 29, 2022

Qatari climber Sheikha Asmaa Al-Thani said that reaching Everest was a dream that she sought to achieve not so long ago.

Asma on her official account on Instagram shared a picture and wrote, “Do not be shy about looking forward to big dreams, once you do, you have the obligation to do everything in your power to achieve it, where there is will, there is a way.”

In the same post, she paid tribute to the people who were a part of her journey as well as those who have given support in reaching this new height.

The 32-year-old Asma Al-Thani, a member of the ruling family and the Qatar Olympic Committee, started her journey as a mountaineer in 2014 by summarizing the summit of Mount Kilimanjaro, the highest peak in Africa.

Since then Asma has climbed the peaks of Aconcagua in Argentina, the highest mountain in the Americas, as well as climbing to the North Pole.

In October 2021, Sheikha Asma Al Thani had succeeded in reaching the summit of Mount Kanchenjunga, which is the third highest mountain in the world, located between Nepal and India.

With this achievement achieved, Sheikha Asma registered her name, to be the first Arab to reach this summit.

She was a Qatari mountain climber, and she reached the summit of the seventh highest mountain in the world, which is the summit of Mount Dhaulagiri in Nepal, with a height of 8167 meters.

In September 2021, reached the summit of Mount Manaslu, the eighth highest peak in the world, without using an oxygen machine, for the first time in the history of Qatari and Arab women.

In August 2021, she succeeded in climbing the summit of Mount Elbrus in Russia, to raise the flag of the State of Qatar over the highest peak in Europe.

Sheikha Asma Al-Thani’s climb to the top of the mountain coincided with her raising the banner of the High Commissioner for Refugees to promote its activities, in what was considered a remarkable initiative to mobilize support for humanitarian issues.

The representative of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees in the State of Qatar, Ayat Al-Douriou, praised the position of the Qatari climber.

“The banner of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) has reached Mount Everest and has fluttered on the highest mountain peak in the world, in solidarity with the more than 100 million people uprooted and torn by conflict,” she said.

The UN official thanked Sheikha Asmaa Al Thani for raising the refugee issue high, and for being a voice for those who need it most.

The @Refugees flag has reached Mt. Everest, the highest peak 🗻 in the world, in solidarity with the 100 million+ lives uprooted and torn by conflicts.



Thank you 🇶🇦 @atalthani for raising the refugee cause so high and being a voice to those who need it most 🙏🏽 #Qatar #UNHCR pic.twitter.com/HZhfaE7yUQ — Ayat الدويري (@ayateldewary) May 30, 2022

As per media reports, Sheikha Asmaa hopes that her experience will inspire more women in the Arab world. She says, “For me, my dream is not to be the only Qatari. Not just the only one in climbing mountaintops, but not being the only one who pursues her dreams.”