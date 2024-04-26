Saudi Arabia to implement tax-free temporary entry system for goods

Riyadh: The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) has joined the World ATA Carnet Council (WATAC), becoming the 80th country to implement the temporary entry system for goods in June this year.

The ATA Carnet system is an international customs document allowing temporary import of goods for one year without fees, taxes, or customs procedures, provided they are re-imported or exported.

The announcement was made on X on Thursday, April 25, by the Federation of Saudi Chambers (FSC).

اتحاد الغرف السعودية يعلن انضمام المملكة إلى عضوية المجلس العالمي لدفتر الإدخال المؤقت للبضائع WATAC، واعتباراً من يونيو المقبل يبدأ بإصدار دفاتر الإدخال ATA Carnet#اتحاد_الغرف_السعودية pic.twitter.com/SfKALgbcmE — اتحاد الغرف السعودية (@CSC_SA) April 25, 2024

The move aligns with Vision 2030’s goal to enhance the Kingdom’s international status as a hub for economic, sporting, cultural, and tourism events and activities.

The initiative boosts the Kingdom’s readiness for hosting international events like Expo 2030 and the 2034 World Cup, thereby boosting trade activity and economic sector growth.

Accordingly, FSC will implement a temporary entry system for goods, ensuring beneficiaries can import goods without customs procedures or duties and taxes, as per the Istanbul International Convention.

The temporary entry system in the Kingdom will benefit various economic sectors, including entertainment, arts, and exhibitions, by reducing customs duties and operational burdens.