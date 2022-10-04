Saudi Arabia to impose SAR 500 fine for not using child seats

Riyadh: The Traffic Authorities in Saudi Arabia recently released an advisory urging people to install seats for the safety of babies.

The General Department of Traffic stated that violators would liable for penalties ranging from Saudi Arabian Riyal (SAR) 300-500. In 2021 the traffic authorities booked the violators and handed tickets to them for the same. If a child under the age of 10 years is seated in front, a penalty of SAR 500 would be imposed on the drivers, Gulf News reported.

It is to be noted that the Kingdom has been taking measures to enhance road safety.