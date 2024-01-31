Saudi Arabia to maintain maximum oil output at 12 million bpd

In a statement, Aramco said, "Not continuing to raise the maximum sustainable production capacity to the level of 13 million barrels per day."

Photo of Sakina Fatima Sakina Fatima Follow on Twitter |   Published: 31st January 2024 3:13 pm IST
Saudi Arabia to maintain maximum oil output at 12 million bpd
Photo: Aramco

Riyadh: The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s oil giant Aramco has announced that it will maintain its maximum sustainable capacity (MSC) at 12 million barrels per day (bpd), following the directive from the Ministry of Energy (MoE).

Subhan Bakery Instagram

In a statement, on Tuesday, January 30, Aramco said that it would not continue to raise the maximum sustainable production capacity to the level of 13 million barrels per day.

Also Read
Lionel Messi stars in latest ‘Saudi, Welcome To Arabia’ campaign

It indicated that the level of maximum sustainable production capacity is determined by the state in accordance with the hydrocarbons system issued by Royal Decree No. (M/37), December 20, 2017, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

MS Education Academy

Aramco will update the “guidance” for capital spending when 2023 results are announced in March.

In 2020, the Saudi Ministry of Energy instructed Aramco to embark on a multi-year, multi-billion-dollar program to increase its maximum production capacity to 13 million barrels by 2027.

Saudi Arabia is the largest exporter of crude oil in the world, with a daily average exceeding 7.5 million barrels under normal conditions, and the second largest producer after the United States (US), with a daily average of 11 million barrels, under normal conditions as well.

Tags
Photo of Sakina Fatima Sakina Fatima Follow on Twitter |   Published: 31st January 2024 3:13 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Business updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button