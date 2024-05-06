Saudi Arabia to open unique golf destination ‘Shura Links’ in 2025

Foster and Partners designed the clubhouse at Shura Links, following the Coral Bloom design concept.

Saudi Arabia to open unique golf destination in Red Sea by 2025
Photo: RSG

Riyadh: The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s Red Sea Global (RSG) on Monday, May 6, announced its plan to open Shura Links, a golf course and clubhouse on Shura Island, in the Red Sea, in 2025.

Shura Links is a “unique golf destination that boasts Saudi Arabia’s first 18-hole golf course and stunning views of the marina and the surrounding Red Sea”.

Leading environmental consultants will assist in developing a golf course that prioritizes sustainability by reducing water consumption and reusing irrigation water, ultimately improving natural habitats.

RSG Group CEO John Pagano said: “Shura Links will provide an unparalleled golfing experience, offering a visually stunning, natural course right here on the Red Sea.

“As ever, it is not enough for us to provide spectacular experiences and world-class playing conditions. We are committed to ensuring that Shura Links aligns with our ambition to set new sustainability standards.

“From innovative turf management and careful foliar feeding, we are putting respect for nature above everything else.

“We have already commenced with turfing the fairways and look forward to welcoming first players to this unique course.”

Foster and Partners designed the clubhouse at Shura Links, following the Coral Bloom design concept. The clubhouse takes inspiration from the flora and fauna found uniquely in Saudi Arabia

Brian Curley, a renowned golf architect, collaborated on the design of the par 72 Shura Links course, which spans 6,858 meters and features multiple tees at each hole.

It offers a strategic layout with scenic sea views, suitable for beginners and seasoned players, and plans to host major events in the future.

