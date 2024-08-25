Saudi Arabia to translate Fatwa Symposium into 20 languages

President of the Religious Affairs of the Two Holy Mosques Sheikh Dr Abdulrahman Al-Sudais announced the launch of an important project entailing translation into 20 languages of the sessions of the second edition of the Fatwa.

This initiative aims to enhance global accessibility to Islamic legal discussions and is expected to benefit over 50 million people worldwide. The translation will be done to ensure that the message, objectives, and outcomes of the symposium are effectively communicated to Muslims worldwide, The Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

Al-Sudais emphasized the translations will help enrich the experience of visitors to the two holy mosques, enabling them to better grasp the content in their native languages.

The translations will cover the following languages: English, French, Indonesian, Urdu, Persian, Spanish, Malay, Portuguese, Russian, Bengali, Chinese, Turkish, Hausa, Amharic, Italian, Swahili, German, Filipino, Bosnian, and Malayalam.

Additionally, these translations will be made available through various platforms, including a dedicated mobile application, the presidency’s website, and the Manarat Al-Haramain platform.

This endeavour aligns with the Kingdom’s Vision 2030, which aims to modernize religious services.