Saudi Arabia to use 5.9 GHz V2X tech to enable autonomous vehicle

The initiative aims to improve the quality of life in the Kingdom by strengthening road safety and providing drivers with important real-time data.

Saudi Arabia launches plan to use 5.9 GHz to enable autonomous vehicle
Photo: X

Riyadh: In an effort to further develop intelligent transportation systems, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) has announced plans to launch the 5.9 gigahertz bandwidth for “vehicle-to-everything” technology, also known as V2X.

Saudi Communication, Space, and Technology Commission (CST) on Saturday, September 16, launched this initiative to prepare for rapid advancement in the intelligent transportation sector, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

It will also facilitate the requirements of autonomous vehicles that will soon become a common sight on the roads.

V2X technology uses sensors, cameras and wireless connectivity, allowing car drivers to communicate with fellow drivers, pedestrians and even traffic lights.

As part of the plan, the Commission will fully examine V2X applications, types of communication and significant developments in this area.

In addition, it examines the regulatory practices currently in use in various countries, along with feedback from public consultations.
CST announced that the Kingdom will host the fifth frequency spectrum auction to provide International Mobile Telecommunications with 600, 700 and 3800 megahertz bands on Monday, October 16.

In March, the Ministry of Transport and Logistics announced the trial of an autonomous vehicle in support of achieving the goals of the National Strategy for Transport and Logistics.

The autonomous vehicle initiative is in line with the Ministry’s efforts to facilitate and adopt contemporary transportation systems that rely on artificial intelligence.

By launching this experiment, the Ministry aims to reduce the number of transport-related accidents and deaths, improve mobility within cities, and reduce the impact of the transport sector on the environment.

