Saudi Arabia to witness huge artistic event to commemorate ‘Founding Day’ 

Riyadh: The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s capital Riyadh is set to witness a huge artistic event on Tuesday, February 22, with the participation of more than 3,500 artists, actors, and performers, who will present panoramic paintings to commemorate ‘Founding Day’, the Saudi Press Agency reported on Friday.

The Kingdom will mark the Founding Day for the first time on February 22. The artistic demonstration entitled “The Beginning’s March” event, which will be held in Riyadh’s Wadi Namar, will narrate the Kingdom’s history throughout three centuries.

أكثر من 3500 شخص يقدمون تظاهرة فنية ثقافية تحاكي تاريخ الدولة السعودية على مدى 3 قرون بمدينة الرياض.https://t.co/WOHOFQx0dl#واس_عام pic.twitter.com/bqc9qpgaGE — واس العام (@SPAregions) February 18, 2022

Entry to the event is between 6 and 9:30 p.m., while shows start from 10 to 11:30 p.m.

Tickets can be purchased via the Founding Day site.

مستعدون بكل حماس لـ #مسيرة_البداية!



حدث تاريخي.. واستعراض ضخم، 10 لوحات إبداعية يرسمها 3500 مؤدٍّ وممثل، نطرب فيها مع ألمع نجوم المملكة.#يوم_بدينا



كونوا بالقرب وشاركونا المتعة. pic.twitter.com/3x83OAYCnC — يوم التأسيس (@SAFoundingDay) February 18, 2022

On January 27, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, issued a royal order declaring February 22 of each year as the anniversary of the founding of the Saudi state, in the name of ‘Foundation Day’,and adopting it as an official holiday.

King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud just announced that 22 February of each year will mark the Saudi #FoundingDay, and will become an official holiday. pic.twitter.com/C6s0tUTpSn — CIC Saudi Arabia (@CICSaudi) January 27, 2022

Saudi Arabia prepares to celebrate the Kingdom’s founding day

Preparations are underway across the cities of Saudi Arabia to celebrate the founding day that celebrates the origins and history of the kingdom.

Many musical and cultural events will be held in the capital, Riyadh, and other cities to celebrate this day.

A musical theatrical performance that touches on the history of the Kingdom will be held on February 23 at the Mohammed Abdu Theater Arena in Riyadh.

A light show that includes fireworks and drones, illuminating the Riyadh sky on the night of February 24.

The National Museum in Riyadh will host several workshops and interactive discussions on the kingdom’s culture and history from February 22 to February 24.

Other events include introducing visitors to traditional Saudi costumes and a celebration of Saudi coffee.

Saudi Arabia launches its Founding Day’s visual identity

On February 4, Saudi Arabia launched its Founding Day’s visual identity.

The identity icon is surrounded by four symbols: the “dates”, which denotes growth, life and generosity, and the “majlis”, which expresses unity and societal cultural harmony.

The symbol of the “Arabian horse” appears, which is the element that displays the chivalry and heroism of the princes and braves of the state, and the “market” in reference to economic mobility, diversity and openness to the world.

The phrase “Foundation Day – 1727 AD” was written in a script inspired by several manuscripts that documented the history of the first Saudi state.

According to the Arabic daily Okaz, the overall message of the logo is linked to the values ​​that represent the common Saudi culture, and conveys meanings of pride, enthusiasm, authenticity and interdependence, and is linked to hospitality, generosity, knowledge and science.

في جذور التاريخ ومنذ ثلاثة قرون؛ كُتبت الحكاية، ونُقشت أمجاد الأبطال، وبُنيت دعائم الدولة!

واليوم نحتفي بها ونفرح.. ونطلق هوية #يوم_التأسيس

ّ

حمّل دليل تطبيقات الهوية:https://t.co/eMqjyHTbF9 pic.twitter.com/R57iPLH6xD — يوم التأسيس (@SAFoundingDay) February 4, 2022

The history

The decision to celebrate the “Foundation Day” on February 22 goes back three centuries, according to the Saudi Press Agency, during the era of Muhammad bin Saud Al Muqrin, also known as Ibn Saud when he established the first Saudi state in early 1727.

His rule continued until 1818, “and its capital is Diriyah and its constitution is the Holy Qur’an and the Sunnah of the Prophet Muhammad (may God bless him and grant him peace).”

Muhammad bin Saud Al Muqrin

At the end of the rule of the first founder, Imam Turki bin Abdullah bin Muhammad bin Saud succeeded in 1824 and established the second Saudi state that lasted until 1891.

Ten years later, in 1902, King Abdulaziz bin Abdulrahman Al-Faisal Al Saud succeeded and established the third Saudi state.

It is noteworthy that the Kingdom celebrates the National Day on September 23 every year. This date goes back to the royal decree issued by the founding King Abdulaziz bin Saud in 1932, which stipulates the transfer of the name of the state from the Kingdom of Hejaz, Najd and its annexes to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.