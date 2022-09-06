Saudi Arabia: Tourism ministry monitors over 7,000 violations

The ministry also asked tour operators to adhere to the regulations and warned of strict action in case of violations.

Published: 6th September 2022
Riyadh: The ministry of Tourism announced that it recorded 7, 000 violations during 45,440 inspection tours. An infographic was posted on the ministry’s twitter account.

The authorities mentioned that they received 19,540 complaints. The ministry also asked tour operators to adhere to the regulations and warned of strict action in case of violations. Earlier, the Kingdom had announced regulations regarding tourist visas for GCC countries and residents from UK, US and EU are supposed to apply for as visa on arrival.

Those who hold a valid business and tourist visa from the US or UK are eligible to obtain a visa on arrival.

Even the visitors holding a Schengen visa can apply for a visa on arrival, provided they have visited at least once , the EU nation which granted the Schengen visa, reported Saudi Gazztte.

