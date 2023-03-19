Saudi Arabia: Tourist visa cannot be extended, says ministry

Riyadh: The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia ( KSA) has announced that a tourist visa cannot be extended. The Ministry of Tourism confirmed this on Twitter.
This is in response to a query by a Twitter user who asked if it was possible to extend a tourist visa, without exiting the Kingdom. “Peace be upon you, there is no extension of the residence period for tourist visas, thank you for your communication,” the ministry tweeted back.
The tourist visa was launched in 2019 to keep pace with the development and growth of the tourism sector. On March 9, Saudi Arabia announced a major change to the visa application process for residents of the GCC countries.
Residents of the GCC can now apply for tourist visas regardless of their profession. The visa will be valid for tourism and Umrah visits and is available in the form of single entry or multiple entries.