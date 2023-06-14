Saudi Arabia: Two Hyderabadi students die, 1 critical in Dammam road accident

Jeddah: There is grief and gloom among the Hyderabadi expatriate community living in the oil-producing eastern province of Saudi Arabia as two youngsters were killed in a horrific road accident and one is battling for life in a hospital.

All three were hailing from Hyderabad and were students of the Indian International School in Dammam.

The school has declared a holiday on Wednesday to mourn the death of two students.

Hasan Riaz of class 11th and Ibrahim Azhar of class 9th were killed on the spot and Ibrahim’s brother Ammar, who was studying in 8th is critically injured and rushed to a hospital where he is battling for his life.

Hasan Riyaz and Ibrahim both were Hafez Qurans.

The car which they were driving rammed into a roadside tree and wrecked on Tuesday in Dammam.

Ibrahim Azhar and Ammar, both siblings, and their father Mohammed Azhar is native of Hussaini Alam in Hyderabad. Hasan Riyaz is the son of Mohammed Yousuf Riyaz, a native of Motigalli in Charminar of Hyderabad.

They were neighbours and living in the same vicinity in Dammam.

Ibrahim was scheduled to travel to Hyderabad on Thursday and the rest of his family was planning to go on vacation in the coming Eid holidays.

Noted Indian social worker Nass Vokkam has been coordinating with traffic police and other relevant authorities to complete legal formalities and last rites of the deceased students.