Saudi Arabia, UAE welcomes India-Pakistan ceasefire agreement

The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) have welcomed the announcement of a ceasefire between India and Pakistan on Saturday, May 10, expressing optimism that the move will help restore peace and stability in the region.

In a statement, the Saudi Ministry of Foreign Affairs praised the agreement, voicing hope that it would lead to enhanced security and the resolution of long-standing tensions. The Kingdom commended both nations for demonstrating wisdom and self-restraint, reiterating its support for peaceful dialogue and diplomacy based on the principles of good neighbourliness.

#بيان | تعرب وزارة الخارجية عن ترحيبها باتفاق وقف إطلاق النار بين جمهورية باكستان الإسلامية وجمهورية الهند، معبرةً عن تفاؤلها في أن يفضي هذا الاتفاق إلى استعادة الأمن والسلم في المنطقة. pic.twitter.com/C49OyeITTn — وزارة الخارجية 🇸🇦 (@KSAMOFA) May 10, 2025

The UAE also lauded the development, with Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan expressing his hope that the ceasefire would strengthen regional stability. In a statement issued by the UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs, he acknowledged the role played by US President Donald Trump in mediating the agreement and praised the constructive efforts by both India and Pakistan.

Sheikh Abdullah expressed confidence in the two countries’ commitment to maintaining the ceasefire, highlighting the strong historical ties between the UAE, India, and Pakistan. He emphasised that diplomacy and dialogue remain the most effective tools for building trust and achieving lasting peace that fulfils the aspirations of both nations for stability and prosperity.

عبدالله بن زايد يرحب بوقف إطلاق النار بين الهند وباكستان ويثني على جهود الولايات المتحدةhttps://t.co/RberqJXDrb pic.twitter.com/gCbcZ1sHPi — MoFA وزارة الخارجية (@mofauae) May 10, 2025

Earlier in the day, US President Donald Trump announced the ceasefire via his social media platform, Truth Social, stating, “After a long night of talks mediated by the United States, I am pleased to announce that India and Pakistan have agreed to a full and immediate ceasefire. Congratulations to both countries on using common sense and great intelligence.”

The Indian Ministry of External Affairs confirmed that the ceasefire would take effect from 5 pm local time and announced that the commanders-in-chief of both militaries would hold follow-up talks on May 12.

India has consistently maintained a firm and uncompromising stance against terrorism in all its forms and manifestations. It will continue to do so. — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) May 10, 2025

Pakistan’s Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar also confirmed the ceasefire in a post on X, stating, “Pakistan and India have agreed to a ceasefire with immediate effect. Pakistan has always strived for peace and security in the region, without compromising its sovereignty and territorial integrity.”

Pakistan and India have agreed to a ceasefire with immediate effect. Pakistan has always strived for peace and security in the region, without compromising on its sovereignty and territorial integrity! — Ishaq Dar (@MIshaqDar50) May 10, 2025

Dar told Reuters that Saudi Arabia played an active role in the negotiations, with 30 countries—including Türkiye and the United States—contributing to the diplomatic efforts.

The recent escalation began on Wednesday, May 7, when India launched airstrikes on sites inside Pakistan in response to a terror attack by extremist militants in Kashmir on April 22, which claimed the lives of 26 Indian nationals.