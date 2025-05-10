India, Pakistan agree to full, immediate ceasefire

India and Pakistan directly worked out the stopping of military actions, government sources said on Saturday, May 10.

The source-based clarification came after US President Donald Trump announced that India and Pakistan have agreed to a “full and immediate” ceasefire after talks mediated by the US.

“The stoppage of firing and military action between India and Pakistan was worked out directly between the two countries,” said a source.

The Pakistan Director General of Military Operations initiated the call this afternoon after which discussions took place and understanding reached, the sources said.

There is no decision to hold talks on any other issue at any other place, they said.

Donald Trump’s statement

President Donald Trump on Saturday claimed that India and Pakistan have agreed to a “full and immediate” ceasefire after talks mediated by the US.

“After a long night of talks mediated by the United States, I am pleased to announce that India and Pakistan have agreed to a FULL AND IMMEDIATE CEASEFIRE,” the US president announced in a post on Truth Social.

The announcement by Trump came after US Secretary of State Marco Rubio spoke to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, Pakistan Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar and Pakistan Army chief Gen Asim Munir.

Rubio also made a similar statement on X.

Over the past 48 hours, @VP Vance and I have engaged with senior Indian and Pakistani officials, including Prime Ministers Narendra Modi and Shehbaz Sharif, External Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, Chief of Army Staff Asim Munir, and National Security Advisors Ajit… — Secretary Marco Rubio (@SecRubio) May 10, 2025

