India, Pakistan agree to full, immediate ceasefire

The Pakistan Director General of Military Operations initiated the call this afternoon after which discussions took place and understanding reached, the sources said.

India and Pakistan directly worked out the stopping of military actions, government sources said on Saturday, May 10.

The source-based clarification came after US President Donald Trump announced that India and Pakistan have agreed to a “full and immediate” ceasefire after talks mediated by the US.

“The stoppage of firing and military action between India and Pakistan was worked out directly between the two countries,” said a source.

There is no decision to hold talks on any other issue at any other place, they said.

Donald Trump’s statement

President Donald Trump on Saturday claimed that India and Pakistan have agreed to a “full and immediate” ceasefire after talks mediated by the US.

“After a long night of talks mediated by the United States, I am pleased to announce that India and Pakistan have agreed to a FULL AND IMMEDIATE CEASEFIRE,” the US president announced in a post on Truth Social.

The announcement by Trump came after US Secretary of State Marco Rubio spoke to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, Pakistan Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar and Pakistan Army chief Gen Asim Munir.

Rubio also made a similar statement on X.

(This is a breaking story. The latest version will be updated)

