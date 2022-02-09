Saudi Arabia, UK sign MoU to promote cooperation in cultural, creative sectors

Riyadh: Saudi Arabia and the United Kingdom (UK) have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to promote cooperation in cultural and creative sectors.

The MoU was signed in Riyadh by Saudi Minister of Culture, Prince Badr bin Abdullah bin Farhan Al Saud and UK Secretary of State for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport, Nadine Dorries, according to Saudi Ministry of Culture on Tuesday.

Under the MoU, the two sides will work to increase collaboration in industries such as film and music production, architecture, design, and fashion, Xinhua news agency reported.

Partnerships in technical fields, such as archaeology and publishing, will also be facilitated.

Besides, plans for expanding artist residency and cultural exchange programs, and promotion of both cultures across Saudi Arabia and the UK, are also included in the MoU.

The agreement was signed on the first day of Dorries’ visit to Saudi Arabia. She met with Saudi industry leaders, cultural professionals, and other government officials.

Saudi Arabia’s cultural and creative sectors have grown rapidly as part of Saudi Vision 2030’s diversification efforts, with the Ministry of Culture implementing a raft of business-friendly regulatory changes and overseeing the exponential growth of the country’s cultural infrastructure, said the Ministry.