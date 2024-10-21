Saudi Arabia: Up to Rs 22 crore fine for violating Railway Law

The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) has announced the imposition of a fine of up to 10 million Saudi Riyal (Rs 22,38,54,944) for those who violate Railway Law and its executive regulations.
Repeated violations may result in a maximum fine of 20 million Saudi Riyal (Rs 44,77,14,776) for the violator.
The regulations stipulate that any violation of railway rules in stations or facilities is a punishable offense.
Major violations include:
- The use of railways or parts of them for purposes other than their designated ones, as well as parking of vehicles and equipment in designated areas
- The act of leaving animals in railway premises that are not specifically designed for this purpose
- Crossing tracks outside of designated areas is strictly prohibited
- Trespassing on railway property
- Obstructing railway operations
- The construction of unauthorized structures near tracks is being prohibited
- Interfering with train operations
- Damaging infrastructure or engaging in sabotage
- Failure to report accidents or security breaches.