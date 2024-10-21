Saudi Arabia: Up to Rs 22 crore fine for violating Railway Law

Repeated violations may result in a maximum fine of 20 million Saudi Riyal (Rs 44,77,14,776) for the violator.

Photo of Sakina Fatima Sakina Fatima Follow on Twitter |   Published: 22nd October 2024 1:17 am IST
Saudi Arabia: Up to Rs 22 crore fine for violating Railway Law
Photo: SPA

The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) has announced the imposition of a fine of up to 10 million Saudi Riyal (Rs 22,38,54,944) for those who violate Railway Law and its executive regulations.

Repeated violations may result in a maximum fine of 20 million Saudi Riyal (Rs 44,77,14,776) for the violator.

The regulations stipulate that any violation of railway rules in stations or facilities is a punishable offense.

Major violations include:

  • The use of railways or parts of them for purposes other than their designated ones, as well as parking of vehicles and equipment in designated areas
  • The act of leaving animals in railway premises that are not specifically designed for this purpose
  • Crossing tracks outside of designated areas is strictly prohibited
  • Trespassing on railway property
  • Obstructing railway operations
  • The construction of unauthorized structures near tracks is being prohibited
  • Interfering with train operations
  • Damaging infrastructure or engaging in sabotage
  • Failure to report accidents or security breaches.

Tags
Photo of Sakina Fatima Sakina Fatima Follow on Twitter |   Published: 22nd October 2024 1:17 am IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Middle East updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button