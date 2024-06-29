Saudi Arabia urges citizens to leave Lebanon immediately

The Saudi embassy emphasises the importance of contacting the embassy in case of any emergencies.

Photo of Sakina Fatima Sakina Fatima Follow on Twitter |   Published: 30th June 2024 12:49 am IST
The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s embassy in Lebanon urged its citizens to leave the country immediately and advised against travelling there due to growing fears of a full-blown war between Israel and Lebanese group Hezbollah..

In a statement on Saturday, June 29, the embassy said it was closely following developments in south Lebanon, “calling on all citizens to adhere to the travel ban and to leave Lebanese territory immediately for those who are currently in Lebanon.”

It emphasises the importance of contacting the embassy in case of any emergencies.

In addition to Saudi Arabia, Germany, the Netherlands, Canada, North Macedonia, UK, US, Austria, and Kuwait have all issued calls for their citizens to leave Lebanon.

Israel and Hezbollah have been engaging in daily cross-border fire since the October 7 attack on Israel.

