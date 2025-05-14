Saudi Arabia, US sign deals worth over USD 300 billion

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman has announced that the Kingdom has signed agreements with the United States (US) valued at over USD 300 billion, coinciding with US President Donald Trump’s current visit to the Kingdom.

The announcement was made during the 2025 Saudi-US Investment Forum in Riyadh, held on Tuesday, May 13, and attended by President Trump.

Crown Prince revealed that Saudi Arabia is set to finalise additional agreements with the US worth USD 1 trillion in the near future, as part of efforts to deepen economic ties between the two nations, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

He highlighted that trade between Saudi Arabia and the US reached USD 500 billion between 2013 and 2024, and that further partnership opportunities worth USD 600 billion are currently being explored.

The Crown Prince noted that the Saudi economy has become the US’s largest trading partner in the region, with 1,300 American companies now operating in the Kingdom — representing a quarter of all foreign investment in the country.

He described the bilateral relationship as “deep and deeply rooted,” spanning more than 92 years, and said the newly signed deals reflect “part of a larger ambition.”

Trump praises Saudi investment and growth

President Trump, currently serving his second term, praised the Kingdom’s investments in the United States, said, “On this trip, we are adding USD 1 trillion in Saudi investments to the US economy.”

He expressed admiration for the Kingdom’s economic transformation, particularly its success in growing non-oil revenues and becoming a global hub for technology and business.

“It is a great honour to be welcomed to Saudi Arabia in this way,” Trump said, adding that US-Saudi relations are “stronger than ever,” and lauding Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman as a “great man.”

سمو #ولي_العهد⁩ وفخامة رئيس الولايات المتحدة الأمريكية يوقعان وثيقة الشراكة الاقتصادية الإستراتيجية بين حكومتي البلدين ويشهدان تبادل وإعلان عدد من الاتفاقيات ومذكرات التعاون الثنائية.#القمة_السعودية_الأمريكية#SaudiUSsummit#واس pic.twitter.com/rFYCeXKDDG — واس الأخبار الملكية (@spagov) May 13, 2025

Trump’s current visit, during his second term, is part of his first tour of the Middle East since his inauguration on January 20. The trip will run from May 13 to 16, and will also include visits to Qatar and the United Arab Emirates (UAE).