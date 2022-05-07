Saudi Arabia warns against suspicious websites promoting Haj campaigns

Photo of Sakina Fatima Sakina Fatima|   Published: 7th May 2022 5:17 pm IST
Saudi Arabia warns against suspicious websites that promotes Haj campaigns
Photo: Heartmecca/Instagram

Riyadh: The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Hajj and Umrah has warned citizens and residents to beware of any suspicious websites promoting Hajj campaigns and enlisting registration links.

The ministry on Friday said that it would announce the Haj procedures for the 2022 season via its official website soon.

On April 9, the Kingdom announced that it will allow one million people from all over the world, to perform Haj this year.

MS Education Academy

However, those performing Haj must be under 65 years of age and they must have at least taken two doses of the COVID-19 vaccination.

This step comes after the lifting of most of the restrictions that were imposed during the pandemic and the return of life in the kingdom to what it was before 2020.

SAR 50,000 fine for those who fail to serve the pilgrims

On April 26, the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah in a press statement said that penalties were imposed on 10 Umrah companies, amounting to 50,000 Saudi riyals for each company, in return for their negligence and breach of the duties, obligations provided to pilgrims, and on top of those violations were housing and transportation services.

For its part, the ministry stressed that it will not allow any failure to affect the service of the pilgrims, and that it continues to conduct inspection tours on all service sites and interactions with the pilgrims.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Middle East updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button