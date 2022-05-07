Saudi Arabia warns against suspicious websites promoting Haj campaigns

Riyadh: The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Hajj and Umrah has warned citizens and residents to beware of any suspicious websites promoting Hajj campaigns and enlisting registration links.

The ministry on Friday said that it would announce the Haj procedures for the 2022 season via its official website soon.

تؤكد #وزارة_الحج_والعمرة أنّ إعلان إجراءات التقديم من داخل المملكة؛ لحجّ عام 1443هـ ستعلن قريبًا، عبر موقع الوزارة الرسمي:https://t.co/81uKNBroBb



وتأمل الوزارة من عموم الراغبين في الحجّ من داخل المملكة؛ عدم التعامل مع أيّ مواقع مشبوهة تروّج للحجّ، أو لخدمات التسجيل فيه. — وزارة الحج والعمرة (@HajMinistry) May 6, 2022

On April 9, the Kingdom announced that it will allow one million people from all over the world, to perform Haj this year.

However, those performing Haj must be under 65 years of age and they must have at least taken two doses of the COVID-19 vaccination.

This step comes after the lifting of most of the restrictions that were imposed during the pandemic and the return of life in the kingdom to what it was before 2020.

SAR 50,000 fine for those who fail to serve the pilgrims

On April 26, the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah in a press statement said that penalties were imposed on 10 Umrah companies, amounting to 50,000 Saudi riyals for each company, in return for their negligence and breach of the duties, obligations provided to pilgrims, and on top of those violations were housing and transportation services.

For its part, the ministry stressed that it will not allow any failure to affect the service of the pilgrims, and that it continues to conduct inspection tours on all service sites and interactions with the pilgrims.