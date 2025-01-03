Saudi Arabia warns against using SHTINE bottled water

The food system and executive regulation violators may face a fine of 10 million Saudi Riyals, imprisonment for up to 10 years, or both.

Representative image: @charlesdeluvio/Unsplash

The Saudi Food and Drug Authority (SFDA) has issued a warning to withdraw SHTINE drinking bottled water from the local market due to its excessive levels of bromate, a chemical formed during water disinfection.

The SHTINE bottled water is produced by Yanabi Najd Manufacturing Company in Zulfi Governorate.

The SFDA conducted tests on SHTINE drinking water samples to ensure compliance with Saudi Gulf Technical Regulation No. 1025, which sets a maximum permissible bromate concentration of 10 parts per billion.

The laboratory results revealed that these limits were exceeded, indicating potential health risks.

The SFDA emphasises its commitment to public health and will continue to monitor drinking water facilities, inspect products in local markets, and enforce regulations to guarantee product safety and quality.

SFDA also issued a warning that the food system and executive regulation violators may face a fine of 10 million Saudi Riyals, imprisonment for up to 10 years, or both.

