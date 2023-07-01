Saudi Arabia urges citizens in France to stay away from places of protests

This comes in the wake of the ongoing protests and unrest that erupted in the French capital, Paris, on Tuesday after police shot dead a 17-year-old boy of Algerian origin, Nhel M, as he drove from a traffic stop.

Photo of Sakina Fatima Sakina Fatima Follow on Twitter |   Updated: 1st July 2023 3:31 pm IST
Protests erupted in France after killing of 17-year-old boy (Photo: Reuters)

Riyadh: The Saudi Embassy in France on Friday urged the Saudi citizens to observe caution and stay away from the places of protests.

Taking to Twitter, the embassy called on the citizens to follow the instructions of the French authorities.

It called on citizens to contact its emergency number +33630243383, as well as to communicate with the embassy in the event of any emergency cases.

His death sparked long-running complaints about police violence and racism directed against poor and racially mixed urban communities.

