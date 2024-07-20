Saudi Arabia welcomes ICJ advisory opinion on Israel’s unlawful occupation

The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs welcomed the advisory opinion issued by the International Court of Justice (ICJ) concerning Israel’s policies and practices in the occupied Palestinian territories.

Saudi Arabia has endorsed the ICJ’s advisory opinion on the “unlawful” Israeli occupation and illegal construction in occupied Palestinian territories for the last 57 years.

The Kingdom in a statement stressed the need to take practical and credible steps to reach a just and comprehensive solution to the Palestinian cause through the Arab Peace Initiative.

Saudi Arabia’s statement emphasized the importance of the international community’s commitment to supporting resolutions that guarantee Palestinianians their inherent right to establish an independent state on the 1967 borders with East Jerusalem as its capital.

ICJ statement

The World Court on Friday, July 19, declared in a wide-ranging historical opinion that Israel’s occupation of Palestinian territories is “unlawful” and said it should leave the area “rapidly”.

The Hague-based International Court of Justice, as it is formally known, said in its advisory opinion that all countries are “under an obligation” to not recognise Israel’s take-over of the territories seized in the 1967 six day war and should not help it maintain the occupation.

This amounts to an endorsement of the recognition of Palestine by 145 of the 193 members of the UN element and gives an impetus for others to follow suit.



