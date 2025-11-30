Saudi Arabia’s AMAK claims finding 11 million tonnes of gold, other mineral resources

Almasane Alkobra Mining Company (AMAK), one of Saudi Arabia’s leading mining operators, has claimed the identification of around 11 million tonnes of potential economic mineral resources within one of its exploration licences in the Najran region.

The resources include gold, copper, zinc and silver ores, according to a disclosure published on Saudi Stock Exchange (Tadawul) website and an update shared on the official LinkedIn page.

AMAK began exploration immediately after receiving the licence in September 2024. An intensive drilling programme launched in February 2025 has covered less than 10 percent of the licensed area so far, with more than 27,000 metres drilled. The company said early assessments indicate strong potential for additional resources as exploration continues.

In an interview with Al Arabiya Business, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Jeffrey MacDonald-Day said the discovery aligns with AMAK’s long-term strategy to expand its contribution to the Kingdom’s mining sector.

He continued,“We have started exploring a small part of these resources, and this confirms that the resources will continue to increase to reach about 20 million tonnes. This also confirms our investment plan and gives sustainability to our operations in the near and distant future as well.”

MacDonald-Day added that the expected growth in resources will lead to increased company investment and expansion of AMAK’s factories to significantly boost production. He noted that only 10 percent of the licensed area has been excavated, highlighting substantial opportunities to advance development work and uncover additional mineral resources.

The exploration site lies roughly 100 kilometres from AMAK’s existing processing complex, a distance the company says will enhance future operational efficiency through shared infrastructure.

These developments come as the global mining industry faces mounting pressure from rising costs, commodity price volatility, and stricter environmental and regulatory demands. According to an S&P report, Saudi Arabia is bucking the international slowdown by positioning mining as a central pillar of Vision 2030, continuing to accelerate sector growth despite challenges affecting other markets.

New gold exploitation licence

In a statement on Sunday, November 30, AMAK also announced that it has been granted a 10-year mining exploitation licence for the Katina site in Najran by the Ministry of Industry and Mineral Resources.

The licence covers 9.84 square kilometres and focuses on the extraction of gold ore—an expansion AMAK says reinforces its growth strategy and supports the momentum of Saudi Arabia’s rapidly developing mining sector.

Next steps

Further geophysical surveys and additional drilling are planned throughout 2026, with a JORC-compliant mineral resources report expected in the second half of the year. AMAK has also begun studies to convert the exploration licence into a mining licence, with findings due next year.

Established in 2008 and listed on Tadawul, AMAK is licensed by the Ministry of Industry and Mineral Resources and is regarded as one of Saudi Arabia’s key players in the mining sector.