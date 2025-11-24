Saudi Arabia plans to open two new alcohol stores: Report

Riyadh: The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) is set to open two new alcohol stores as part of its ongoing social and economic transformation, according to Reuters, citing people familiar with the plans.

The development follows last year’s low-key launch of an alcohol outlet for non-Muslim diplomats in Riyadh, the first since a nationwide ban was introduced more than seven decades ago.

Where the new stores will open

According to details shared with Reuters, the planned outlets include:

Dhahran : A store located inside an Aramco-owned compound, serving non-Muslim foreign employees.

: A store located inside an Aramco-owned compound, serving non-Muslim foreign employees. Jeddah: A separate outlet for non-Muslim diplomats, including those attached to honorary consuls in the port city.

Both stores are expected to open in 2026, though no official timetable has been announced.

Riyadh store expands access

Reuters also reported that access to the existing alcohol shop in the diplomatic quarter of Riyadh — the first of its kind in more than seven decades — has recently widened.

Non-Muslim holders of Saudi Premium Residency have now been added to the customer list. The residency programme targets:

Investors

Entrepreneurs

Highly specialised professionals.

Before the establishment of this store, alcohol was typically sourced through diplomatic shipments, home brewing or the black market.

Part of Saudi Arabia’s tourism and economic strategy

The expansion of regulated alcohol access aligns with the government’s effort to develop tourism as a key pillar of its Vision 2030 economic diversification plan. Saudi Arabia aims to attract 150 million tourists annually by 2030 and is investing heavily in:

New hotels

Entertainment zones

Coastal tourism destinations.

Reforms reshape daily life

Although alcohol remains banned for the wider population, the planned stores reflect the broader social changes introduced under Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. Activities once restricted — such as concerts, cinemas, mixed-gender events and large festivals — are now commonplace across the country.