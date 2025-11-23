Video: Alcohol-free beer gains popularity in Saudi Arabia

Despite the growing popularity of non-alcoholic options, Saudi Arabia’s alcohol ban remains firmly in place.

Sakina Fatima | Updated: 23rd November 2025 4:38 pm IST
Two Saudi women in niqab sit at a cafe table in Riyadh, holding glasses of alcohol-free draft beer while one of them takes a photo on her phone.
Women in Riyadh try alcohol-free draft beer at A12 Cafe.

Riyadh: A12 Cafe on Tahlia Street has become one of the busiest spots in the Saudi Arabia’s capital Riyadh after introducing draft non-alcoholic beer. The new drink has created a buzz among young Saudis and is widely discussed online.

The cafe promotes the German Warsteiner 0.0 percent beer on Instagram, inviting customers to “try the real taste” served in pint-style glasses.

A12 Cafe’s Instagram grid displaying promotional images of Warsteiner 0.0 percent alcohol-free beer, featuring close-up shots of frothy draft beer mugs and Arabic text advertising the drink.
A12 Cafe promotes Warsteiner 0.0 percent alcohol-free beer on Instagram.

Videos shared on social media show people trying the drink for the first time. In one clip, Saudi women briefly lift their niqabs to take a sip. In another, a customer asks a waiter if the drink has alcohol. Their mix of curiosity and caution shows how unusual this drink still feels in a country where alcohol is strictly banned.

Watch the video here

The cafe’s manager, Abdallah Islam, told AFP that they wanted to give people “a fun experience they can share on social media.” He said many more customers have visited since the drink was introduced.

A young customer also told AFP that she was nervous at first because the drink looks like real beer, but later said it was “refreshing.”

Night view of A12 Cafe in Riyadh with customers seated outside and large posters advertising Warsteiner 0.0 percent alcohol-free beer on the storefront.
Customers outside A12 Cafe in Riyadh promoting 0.0 percent draft beer. Photo: AFP

Alcohol ban unchanged

Despite the growing popularity of non-alcoholic options, Saudi Arabia’s alcohol ban remains firmly in place. The prohibition, in effect since the early 1950s, continues to be a central component of the Kingdom’s social framework. The liquor store opened in Riyadh’s diplomatic quarter in 2024 serves only non-Muslim diplomats.

Officials have confirmed that alcohol will not be available during the 2034 FIFA World Cup, reinforcing that the Kingdom is not reviewing its policy.

Saudi Arabia and Kuwait are the only two Gulf countries that prohibit alcohol.

