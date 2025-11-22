Telangana man missing in Saudi Arabia for months, father seeks MEA help

Hyderabad: A 31-year-old man from Telangana has been missing in Saudi Arabia for the past eight months. His father has written to External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar seeking assistance to trace him and ensure his safe return.

Mohammed Mukhram, a resident of Gandhi Nagar, Palvancha, Bhadradri Kothagudem district, has been employed with SRACO Company in Dammam since 2017. He first travelled to Saudi Arabia as an AC technician and returned to India in 2020. After a two-year break, he rejoined the company as a driver on a two-year contract in June 2023.

The case came to light after his father, Mohammed Muntazir, wrote a letter to the government, which was later shared on X by MBT leader Amjed Ullah Khan, drawing wider attention to the family’s distress.

In his appeal, Muntazir said Mukhram has not contacted his parents or wife since early this year. Repeated attempts to reach him on his Saudi and Indian mobile numbers have failed, raising serious concern about his safety and wellbeing.

He urged the Indian Embassy in Riyadh and the Consulate General of India in Jeddah to verify Mukhram’s whereabouts and speak with SRACO managers. Muntazir said he and his wife, both elderly, have been living in deep anxiety for months as they await any information.

He also shared Mukhram’s Saudi number — +966511243194 — along with SRACO’s office contacts in Dammam and Riyadh, but alleges that all calls have gone unanswered.