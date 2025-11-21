Hyderabad woman ‘trapped’ in Oman after being cheated by job agent

Hyderabad: A 40-year-old woman from Hyderabad has allegedly been subjected to harassment and physical assault in Oman after being deceived by a job agent who reportedly confiscated her passport and demanded money for her return.

The woman, Fouzia Begum, a resident of MS Maqta in Khairtabad, travelled to Oman on October 21, 2025, on a tourist visa arranged through a local travel agency. She had been seeking employment after her husband divorced her and was promised a housemaid job with a salary of Rs 30,000 per month by a Bengaluru-based agent identified as Siddique.

Upon arriving in Muscat, Fouzia was allegedly received by another agent and later taken to Al Buraimi, where her ordeal began.

The matter surfaced after her brother, Abdul Azeem, issued an appeal for assistance, which was shared on X by MBT leader Amjed Ullah Khan on November 20. Speaking to Siasat.com, Azeem said his sister sounded frightened and begged the family to bring her back.

He alleged that a group of four men and a 24-year-old woman had been harassing, intimidating and beating her while hurling abuses, pressuring her to “compromise”, which she refused. Azeem said she was in severe distress when she last contacted the family.

Her passport was allegedly confiscated soon after she reached Oman, and the agent reportedly demanded Rs 2 lakh to return it. The family also claims she is being denied adequate food and accommodation and is being forced to work in multiple homes under duress.

Azeem said Fouzia is a single mother of three children aged between 18 and 8 and had taken the overseas job solely to support her family. Their financial situation worsened earlier this year when the family took loans to send her son to Saudi Arabia; he returned within a week due to health issues, leaving them in further debt.

He has appealed to Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and External Affairs Minister Dr Subrahmanyam Jaishankar to intervene urgently, locate Fouzia and ensure her safe repatriation. “We request the government to bring her back as soon as possible,” he said.

Amjed Ullah Khan has also highlighted the matter on social media, tagging the MEA, the Indian Embassy in Muscat and migrant welfare groups, urging swift action.

The MEA has not yet released an official statement.