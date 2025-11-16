Watch: Three siblings win Haj 2026 lottery together

Cairo:: A video clip of three Egyptian siblings winning the Haj 2026 lottery together has went viral on social media, after all three names were drawn consecutively during a public selection event in Egypt.

The clip shows the eldest brother falling to the ground in prostration after hearing his sister’s name announced, overwhelmed with gratitude. As he rises, still emotional, officials call his name next, leaving him in tears. Moments later, the name of his second sister is announced, prompting the siblings to embrace one another in disbelief.

The video further shows the siblings crying, hugging and offering thanks as the crowd around them applauds.

The video has sparked an outpouring of emotion online, with many users describing the scene as a reminder of faith, destiny and divine favour.

One viewer wrote, “SubhanAllah… goosebumps,” while another commented, “It wasn’t by lottery, Allah invited them.”

Dozens of others prayed for the family’s Haj to be accepted, sharing messages such as “MashaAllah, may Allah accept from them” and “What is for you won’t miss you.”

Some also expressed hope of being selected in future, with one user writing, “One day insha Allah.”

Others empathised with those still waiting for their chance, including a viewer who said, “I can feel her emotions… may Allah grant her the Haj lottery too.”

The siblings are now among approximately 50,000 Egyptian pilgrims expected to travel for Haj in 2026.

Haj 2026 is expected to begin around May 24–29, 2026, with the exact dates to be confirmed based on the sighting of the moon.

The pilgrimage takes place annually from the 8th to the 12th of Dhul Hijjah, the twelfth month of the Islamic lunar calendar. Haj, the fifth pillar of Islam, is an obligation for every Muslim who is physically and financially capable of performing it at least once in their lifetime.