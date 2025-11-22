Madinah: Hyderabad Umrah bus victims laid to rest at Jannatul Baqi

Madinah: The Hyderabad Umrah pilgrims who died in the recent bus accident near Madinah were laid to rest on Saturday, November 22, at Jannatul Baqi, following the completion of Salat al-Janazah, the Islamic funeral prayer for deceased Muslims at the Prophet’s Mosque.

The funeral prayers was performed after Dhuhr and led by Shaykh Abdul Bari al-Thubaiti. Live visuals showed the bodies being carried out of Prophet’s Mosque and taken towards the cemetery for burial.

A Telangana government delegation, led by Minorities Minister Mohammed Azharuddin and accompanied by Minorities Welfare Secretary B Shafiullah and AIMIM legislator Majid Hussain, also attended the funeral proceedings in Madinah. The delegation met officials and extended support to the grieving families.

In a post on X on Saturday, the Indian Embassy in Saudi Arabia confirmed that the last rites were completed on November 22. Andhra Pradesh Governor Justice S Abdul Nazeer, Ambassador Dr Suhel Khan and Consul General Fahad Suri attended the funeral and burial at Jannatul Baqi. The Embassy conveyed its condolences to the bereaved families.

Jannatul Baqi — the serene and sacred cemetery beside the Prophet’s Mosque — is one of the holiest burial grounds in Islam. Nearly ten thousand companions of Prophet Muhammad rest there, along with his wives, daughters, uncles, aunts and many renowned scholars. The Prophet frequently visited the cemetery, praying for its dwellers and seeking Allah’s mercy upon them, which elevated the site to immense spiritual significance.

Being buried in Madinah is regarded as a profound honour. The Prophet (PBUH) said, “Whoever among you can manage to die in Madinah, let him do so, for I will testify on behalf of those who die here.” For countless Muslims, Jannatul Baqi represents a cherished final resting place associated with divine mercy and prophetic blessings.

For the bereaved families in Hyderabad, the loss is immeasurable. Yet, amid their grief, many take solace in knowing their loved ones have been laid to rest in a place deeply revered across the Muslim world — a resting place marked by history, piety and honour.

Accident details

At least 45 Umrah pilgrims were killed on Monday, November 17, when the bus carrying them from Makkah to Madinah collided with an oil tanker and caught fire around 1:30 am Saudi time. Most of the victims were residents of Asif Nagar, Jhirra, Mehdipatnam and Tolichowki in Hyderabad.

Of the 54 pilgrims who travelled to Jeddah on Saturday, November 9, four went to Madinah by car and four stayed back in Makkah. The other 46 pilgrims were on the bus that met with the accident.

Forty-five died at the scene, while the lone survivor, Abdul Shoeb Mohammed, is in critical condition in a Saudi hospital ICU.