Saudi Arabia’s first 5-star hotel for cats ‘Petoya Lounge’

Riyadh: The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) has opened 5-star hotel in the capital, Riyadh, to receive cats, the first of its kind in the Kingdom.

Currently, the Petoya Hotel provides a cat reception service for a few hours or even a few days, with the ability to track their health status through a free app.

Huda Al Otaibi, owner of the Petoya Hotel, said, “Petoya is the first 5-star hotel licensed for pets in Saudi Arabia. This is the first branch for cats, and there will be other branches coming up soon for other pets. This hotel will be like a resort for cats and will provide a peace of mind for the owners.”

Huda Al Otaibi, owner of the Petoya Hotel feeding a cat. (Photo: Petoyasa/Twitter)

Huda Al-Otaibi explains, “The hotel is a place and outlet for cat lovers and not only for their owners, for those who want to spend some time with these cats, as we currently host more than 20 pet cats of different ages, sizes and different breeds, and we welcome anyone who wants to be our guest, to get to know the cats, and all of this is done under the supervision of specialists present in the hotel.”

Hind Mohammad, one of the customers, told Reuters news agency that the hotel helped her get rid of a big problem she was facing when she had to be away from home for a long time.

Hind further said that Petoya helped her take care of the cats by receiving them during their absence and providing them with their information through the application.

The hotel was established in 2021, and it is approved by the Saudi government and receives different types, ages and sizes and provides care professionals.