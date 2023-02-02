Saudi Arabia’s King Faisal Specialist Hospital ranks 1st in Middle East, 20th globally

Riyadh: The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s King Faisal Specialist Hospital and Research Center has been ranked first in the Middle East and 20th globally, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

This is according to the Brand Finance’s 2023 ranking of the best healthcare institutions in the world.

Also Read Saudi Arabia: Hospital in Madinah among top 3 projects in world

Six more hospitals in the Kingdom also ranked in the list of the 250 best centers in the world.

Other ranked Saudi hospitals are

King Abdullah Medical City

King Saud Medical City

King Fahd Medical City

National Guard Health Affairs

King Fahd University Hospital

King Khalid University Hospital

More than 500 hospitals around the world. Based on more than 30 performance indicators, it examines health care, research and education centers, and its results emerged after surveying thousands of health practitioners in more than 40 countries.

The ranking of King Faisal Specialist Hospital and Research Center (KFSHRC) is a result of the health sector transformation program in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia – one of the initiatives of Vision 2030 – the quality of services provided in the Kingdom, as well as the support provided by King Salman bin Abdulaziz and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to the health sector.