Saudi Arabia: Hospital in Madinah among top 3 projects in world

King Faisal Specialist Hospital and Research Center in Madinah is chosen based on best performance of complex project management practices, superior organizational results, and positive impacts on the society.

Published: 8th December 2022
King Faisal Specialist Hospital and Research Center in Madinah

Riyadh: King Faisal Specialist Hospital and Research Center in Madinah, Saudi Arabia has been selected among the top three projects in the world by the Project Management Institute (PMI) in the large and mega projects category, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

The hospital is chosen based on best performance of complex project management practices, superior organizational results, and positive impacts on the society.

The choice is also due to the maturity, efficiency and effectiveness of the administrative system in the hospital, and the provision of a qualitative addition in specialized medical care, in accordance with the latest international standards.

It is noteworthy that King Faisal Specialist Hospital in Madinah covers an area of ​​331,000 square meters, and seeks to provide the best and finest health care services to citizens, residents, and Umrah performers.

